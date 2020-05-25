UrduPoint.com
German Govt Aims To Extend Distancing Rules To July 5: Policy Draft

Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

German govt aims to extend distancing rules to July 5: policy draft

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The German government aims to impose social distancing rules until at least July 5 to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control, according to a draft policy seen by AFP, in the face of a revolt by regional states.

The working paper from Chancellor Angela Merkel's office would extend by a month existing contact restrictions "to maintain a distance of 1.5 metres (five feet)" between people and "require masks in certain public areas" such as supermarkets and buses.

The policy, until now pursued in coordination with the Federal government, comes as two eastern states, Thuringia and Saxony, announced a drastic opening up from June 6 in defiance of Berlin's guidelines.

