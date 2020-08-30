German govt condemns 'unacceptable' behaviour of anti-corona protesters

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The German government Sunday condemned the "unacceptable" behaviour of some protesters during a mass rally against coronavirus restrictions in which hundreds were arrested and an attempt was made to storm the Reichstag parliament building.

"Extremists and trouble-makers" tried to storm the Reichstag, the "symbolic center of our democracy", Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Sunday's edition of the Bild.