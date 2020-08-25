German H1 public deficit 3.2% of GDP: official

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany had a first half budget deficit of 51.6 billion Euros, equal to 3.2 percent of total output, as it bolstered the economy against the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday.

The Destatis statistics office also revised up its estimate for the three months to June to show the economy shrank 9.7 percent, a massive hit to Europe's powerhouse but better than the original estimate of 10.1 percent.