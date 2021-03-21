UrduPoint.com
German Health Minister In Focus Over Mask Contract

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:20 PM

German health minister in focus over mask contract

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Germany's health minister came under the spotlight Sunday over reports that his husband's company sold masks to the ministry, as a row over mask contracts dogging Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives refused to die down.

Spiegel Online reported that the health ministry run by Jens Spahn bought 570,000 masks from a company called Burda last year.

Spahn's husband, Daniel Funke, runs Burda's Berlin office.

A spokesman from Burda told Spiegel that the company had helped to procure masks in April last year, when governments across the world were desperately scrambling to get hold of the mouth and nose covering.

The spokesman added that Funke was neither involved nor implicated in the deal.

Contacted by AFP, a health ministry spokesman said the contract with Burda "was concluded and carried out after the reception of offers in a standardised process at market prices".

The report came as several MPs in Merkel's CDU party and Bavarian sister party CSU were hit by a series of damaging graft allegations just six months ahead of general elections.

Bavaria's former justice minister Alfred Sauter on Sunday gave up all his posts in the CSU party, after he came under investigation over corruption claims related to masks procurement contracts.

