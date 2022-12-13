UrduPoint.com

German Imports From China Up 27.4 Pct In October

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BERLIN, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:China remained Germany's most important trading partner for imports in October, with an increase of 27.4 percent year-on-year to 17.3 billion Euros (18.3 billion U.S. Dollars), the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Monday.

Imports of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products from China surged 23.1 percent year-on-year to 5.8 billion euros, according to data sent by Destatis to Xinhua. Other electronic equipment, machinery, and clothing were also among the top imported products.

Germany's total imports in October grew to 130.1 billion euros, up by 19.4 percent year-on-year, according to Destatis. At the same time, exports from Europe's largest economy grew 11.4 percent, to 135.3 billion euros year on year.

Meanwhile, the country's once-sizable trade surplus continued its long-term decline, falling to 5.2 billion euros. Germany's trade balance in October last year was more than twice as high, at 12.5 billion euros, Destatis said.

