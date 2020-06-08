UrduPoint.com
German Industrial Output Falls Record 17.9% In April: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

German industrial output falls record 17.9% in April: official

Berlin, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :German industrial output plunged a record 17.9 percent in April compared with March as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Europe's biggest economy, official data showed Monday.

After a fall of 8.

9 percent in March, industrial output experienced "its biggest drop since this data was first recorded in January 1991," the Destatis official statistics agency said.

Compared with April 2019, industrial output was down 25.3 percent.

