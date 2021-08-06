UrduPoint.com

German Industrial Output Struggles As Shortages Persist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Frankfurt, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :German industrial output slumped in June for the third month straight, as businesses continued to contend with shortages of raw materials and components, official figures showed Friday.

Industrial production was down 1.3 percent in June compared with the previous month, according to the German Federal statistics agency Destatis.

The fall is best attributed to "supply bottlenecks for semiconductors, particularly in the automotive sector, which continue to pose a problem," the economy ministry said in a statement.

It follows a drop of 0.8 percent in May, revised downwards by the Destatis in its latest statement, and a further contraction of 0.3 percent in April.

Production of capital goods in particular was down 2.

9 percent in June, while consumer goods went up by 3.4 percent.

Construction also slid by 2.6 percent, although figures remained at a high level overall. A shortage of timber was partly to blame, although this could "shortly be overcome", according to the statement.

Businesses remain "optimistic" about the outlook for the industrial economy and exports, despite recent struggles, the ministry added.

Production is still up over the course of the year, 5.1 percent higher compared with last June. But the indicator is still 6.8 percent below the level in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed trade and travel worldwide.

After contracting by 1.8 percent in the first quarter, the German economy grew by 1.5 percent between April and June.

