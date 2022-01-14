UrduPoint.com

German Industry Expects 3.5 Pct GDP Growth In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

German industry expects 3.5 pct GDP growth in 2022

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federation of German Industries (BDI) is "cautiously optimistic" about the economic recovery in industry and expects the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 3.5 percent in 2022, the BDI said on Thursday.

German exports are to grow around half as fast as in the previous year, increasing by four percent in 2022 year-on-year, according to the BDI.

"Order books are full, but production is not keeping pace with demand," BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said. "Pandemic-related restrictions and supply bottlenecks are affecting large parts of the economy." Many German companies in the automotive, electrical and mechanical engineering industries are affected by supply bottlenecks, which would slow down industrial value creation by more than 50 billion Euros (57.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021 and 2022, according to the BDI.

The German economy could "face another stop-and-go year," the BDI noted.

However, "with the right framework conditions, there is also a chance that the new year will be the year with the strongest economic momentum since 2010." High energy costs, slow digital transformation, lack of infrastructure investment and high taxes would make the business location less and less attractive for companies from Germany and abroad, Russwurm said.

"Policymakers must reverse the negative trend of recent years, go beyond crisis management to increase the pace of action and embark on a growth course," he added.

The German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE), an official advisory body to the German government, expects the country's GDP to grow 4.6 percent in 2022. Economic growth in Germany should "continue to pick up, provided that industrial output and consumer demand for services normalize next year."

Related Topics

Exports Business German Germany National University From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

10 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Aussie states prepare to reopen classrooms amid Om ..

Aussie states prepare to reopen classrooms amid Omicron surge

8 seconds ago
 China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

9 seconds ago
 Country's industry must grow on global competitive ..

Country's industry must grow on global competitive trends to boost exports: Pres ..

11 seconds ago
 German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid supply cr ..

German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid supply crunch

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.