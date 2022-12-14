UrduPoint.com

German Inflation Confirmed At 10% In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

German Inflation Confirmed at 10% in November

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Inflation in Germany decelerated in November from its 70-year high the previous month, but remains in the double digits at 10%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday, confirming a first estimate issued two weeks ago, the dpa reported.

The annual rate of inflation had risen for three months in a row, reaching 10.4% in October, driven by soaring energy and food costs.

Energy cost 38.7% more in November than a year earlier. The price increase therefore slowed somewhat after a 43% rise in October.

Consumers had to pay 21.1% more for food than in November 2021. Compared with the previous month, consumer prices fell by 0.5% overall in November.

