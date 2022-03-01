UrduPoint.com

German Inflation Rises Again In February To 5.1%: Official Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Frankfurt, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :German inflation ticked up in February to 5.1 percent, official data published Tuesday showed, as the eurozone faced a sustained period of rising prices driven by the soaring cost of energy.

The pace of consumer price rises had slowed slightly in January to 4.9 percent, according to the Federal statistics agency Destatis, having hit a decades-high peak of 5.3 percent in December 2021.

>