German inflation soars on high energy prices

Frankfurt, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :German consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 1993 in September on the back of higher energy prices and one-off tax effects, official data showed Thursday.

Inflation accelerated for the third month in a row, climbing year on year by 4.1 percent, although prices were flat when compared with the previous month, according to first estimates from the Federal statistics agency Destatis.