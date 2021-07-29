UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Inflation Surges To 3.8% In July

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

German inflation surges to 3.8% in July

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :German consumer prices grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 3.8 percent in July, preliminary data showed Thursday, breaching the three-percent mark for the first time since 2008.

The Federal statistics agency Destatis blamed the year-on-year inflation hike on higher energy prices and the full base effect from a six-month sales tax cut in 2020 showing up in the data for the first time. The VAT cut was introduced to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus.

