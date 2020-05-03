German Interior Minister Backs Bundesliga Restart
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:10 PM
Berlin, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Germany's minister for the interior and sport said Sunday he supports a resumption of the country's football season this month despite the coronavirus epidemic.
"I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May," Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, three days before a meeting of German authorities to discuss the issue.