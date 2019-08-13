UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investor Confidence Hits 8-yr Low: ZEW Institute

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

German investor confidence hits 8-yr low: ZEW institute

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Confidence among German investors hit its lowest ebb in almost eight years in August, a regular survey by the ZEW institute showed Tuesday, sapped by trade and Currency wars and the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

The Mannheim-based researchers' monthly barometer measuring investors' economic expectations for Europe's powerhouse economy plunged 19.6 points, to -44.1 -- far below its long-term average of 21.6 points and its lowest since December 2011.

Related Topics

Europe German Brexit August December

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.