German investor confidence hits 8-yr low: ZEW institute

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Confidence among German investors hit its lowest ebb in almost eight years in August, a regular survey by the ZEW institute showed Tuesday, sapped by trade and Currency wars and the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

The Mannheim-based researchers' monthly barometer measuring investors' economic expectations for Europe's powerhouse economy plunged 19.6 points, to -44.1 -- far below its long-term average of 21.6 points and its lowest since December 2011.