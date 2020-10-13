German investor confidence plummets in October: ZEW

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Investor confidence in Germany fell sharply in October amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe's largest economy and renewed Brexit tensions, the closely watched ZEW survey showed Tuesday.

"The recent sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has increased uncertainty about future economic development, as has the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal," ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring economic sentiment dropped to 56.1 points -- well below expectations -- from a 20-year high of 77.4 points in September.