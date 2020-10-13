UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Investor Confidence Plummets In October: ZEW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

German investor confidence plummets in October: ZEW

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Investor confidence in Germany fell sharply in October amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Europe's largest economy and renewed Brexit tensions, the closely watched ZEW survey showed Tuesday.

"The recent sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases has increased uncertainty about future economic development, as has the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal," ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement.

The ZEW institute's monthly barometer measuring economic sentiment dropped to 56.1 points -- well below expectations -- from a 20-year high of 77.4 points in September.

Related Topics

Europe Germany United Kingdom Brexit September October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

11 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

14 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

14 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

17 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.