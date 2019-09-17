German Investor Confidence Rebounds In September: ZEW Institute
Frankfurt am Main, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Confidence among German investors rebounded strongly in September, wiping out a sharp fall the previous month, even if investors remain gloomy about growth prospects in the months to come, a survey showed Tuesday,The Mannheim-based ZEW institute said its headline monthly index, which measures economic expectations, gained 21.6 points to -22.5 in September.