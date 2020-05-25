German judges grant VW diesel car buyer partial reimbursement

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :A top German court ruled Monday that Volkswagen must buy back a diesel car it modified to appear less polluting, a decision that could influence outcomes in thousands of other "Dieselgate" cases.

Judges at the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe "effectively upheld" a lower court's ruling that plaintiff Herbert Gilbert can return his car to VW for reimbursement but that he must also accept a discount from the original purchase price for the time he had used it.