German league says Bundesliga to restart on May 15

Berlin, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The German league announced Wednesday that the Bundesliga will resume on May 15 after being given the go-ahead to restart by Angela Merkel's government with matches to be played behind closed doors.

The German Football League (DFL) say the top two divisions will restart amid strict hygiene measures, making the Bundesliga the first top European league to resume since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.