UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German League Says Bundesliga To Restart On May 15

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

German league says Bundesliga to restart on May 15

Berlin, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The German league announced Wednesday that the Bundesliga will resume on May 15 after being given the go-ahead to restart by Angela Merkel's government with matches to be played behind closed doors.

The German Football League (DFL) say the top two divisions will restart amid strict hygiene measures, making the Bundesliga the first top European league to resume since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Football German Angela Merkel May Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

27 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

42 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

57 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.