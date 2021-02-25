UrduPoint.com
German Man Charged For Spying At Bundestag For Russians: Prosecutors

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :German prosecutors said Thursday they have filed spying charges against a German man suspected of passing on data from parliament to Russian secret services.

The suspect, named only as Jens F.

, worked for a company that was contracted by the Bundestag to carry out regular checks on electric equipment in parliament.

With his access, he collected data that he passed on to "an employee in the Russian embassy in Berlin, who mainly works for the Russian military secret service GRU."

