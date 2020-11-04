UrduPoint.com
German Minister Warns Of 'very Explosive Situation' In US

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

German minister warns of 'very explosive situation' in US

Berlin, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday warned the United States was facing a "very explosive situation" and a possible systemic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared election victory.

Following Trump's remarks that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied, Kramp-Karrenbauer told public broadcaster ZDF "this election has not been decided... votes are still being counted".

She said Trump could create "a constitutional crisis in the USA".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

