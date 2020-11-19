German MPs to grill ex-Wirecard boss over massive fraud

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Markus Braun, the former chief executive of disgraced payments giant Wirecard, will on Thursday face a public grilling by German lawmakers over the massive accounting fraud that brought down his firm.

Wirecard collapsed in June after it was forced to admit 1.9 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) missing from its accounts did not exist, and MPs have opened a full parliamentary inquiry into possible regulatory failings that allowed the cheating to go unnoticed for years.

Austria-born Braun, who is in pre-trial detention in the Bavarian city of Augsburg on suspicion of organised commercial fraud and market manipulation, will appear in person the Bundestag in Berlin to give testimony, with media also allowed to attend.

Missing from the action will be fellow prime suspect and Austrian Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's mysterious former chief operating officer who has been on the run since the scandal broke and features on Interpol's most wanted list.

"Apart from Jan Marsalek, Markus Braun is probably the main person responsible for the Wirecard fraud who can shed light on what happened," said lawmaker Frank Schaeffler from the pro-business FDP party, a member of the parliamentary finance committee running the inquiry.

The Wirecard implosion, which has drawn comparisons with the Enron accounting scandal in the US in the early 2000s, has been described as "unparalleled" in Germany by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

The fallout has prompted Scholz to announce plans to overhaul finance watchdog Bafin, accused of lax oversight of Wirecard, and introduce stricter rules for auditing firms.

But Scholz has himself faced scrutiny from MPs eager to know when exactly government officials learned of the Wirecard suspicions and whether authorities failed to act on early warning signs.

Even Chancellor Angela Merkel has been embarrassed by the scandal, after it emerged that she promoted Wirecard on a trip to China in September 2019, when the firm was eyeing a foray into the Chinese market -- and when journalists were already raising questions about its books.