German MTU Aero Engines to cut up to 15 pct jobs due to COVID-19 crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :MTU Aero Engines would shrink its staff by 10 to 15 percent by the end of 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, the German aircraft engine manufacturer announced on Monday.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international aviation, MTU Aero Engines planned "to adjust its personnel capacities" at its German and international locations, reducing the number of staff by 1,000-1,500 from its current 10,000 employees.

"As a result of the pandemic, the aviation industry will remain under pressure for some time to come," said chief executive officer (CEO) Reiner Winkler, adding that it would "take years before air traffic returns to pre-crisis levels.

" Instead of layoffs, individual agreements such as partial or early retirement schemes would be used, according to MTU Aero Engines.

Other measures had already been implemented. They included an "extensive hiring freeze or waiver to fill vacant positions, as well as a reduction in working hours."Currently, MTU was able to apply temporary capacity adjustment options through short-time working at its German locations. Various measures to reduce staff capacity were being implemented at its international sites, where different legal frameworks applied.