Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :German outsider Torquator Tasso won the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, on Sunday to spring one of the biggest shocks in its history.

Rene Piechulek gave the 69/1 winner a dream ride to overhaul Irish runner Tarnawa, with English raider Hurricane Lane third.

Torquator Tasso's victory -- the first for Germany since Danedream in 2011 -- rivals that of fellow German runner Star Appeal who won the 1975 edition at odds of 118/1.

"This is mega, this is beautiful, it is beautiful," gasped trainer Marcel Weiss.

Piechulek, who has ridden the winner to three victories in four rides, was overjoyed.