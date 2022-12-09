UrduPoint.com

German Parliament To Assess Security After Coup Raids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

German parliament to assess security after coup raids

Berlin, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The German parliament will review security measures after an ex-MP was arrested over a suspected plot to overthrow the government, a vice-president of the Bundestag said on Friday.

The alleged plotters are thought to be supporters of the "Citizens of the Reich" (Reichsbuerger), an ideological movement that encompasses far-right extremists, conspiracy theorists and gun enthusiasts.

"We will carefully examine which security provisions for the Bundestag we need to adjust," Katrin Goering-Eckardt of the Green party told the Funke media group.

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a Berlin judge and former MP for the far-right AfD party, who served in parliament between 2017 and 2021, was among those arrested in nationwide raids by police on Wednesday.

Malsack-Winkemann and her alleged collaborators are accused by Federal prosecutors of preparing "to violently force their way into the German parliament".

During the raids, police found one of the suspected plotters in possession of an "enemies list" with 18 Names, including prominent politicians and journalists targeted by the group, according to the TAZ daily.

The group is said to have planned to install aristocrat Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss as Germany's leader, while the former MP would have taken over the justice portfolio in a new government.

The presence of a former AfD representative among the accused was "striking and a very serious incident", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

Malsack-Winkemann's "remaining contacts in parliament need to be checked urgently", Social Democrat MP Sebastian Hartmann also told Funke.

"I assume that they hoped to have help from the inside for their coup plans," Hartmann said.

The AfD, which currently holds 78 of the 736 seats in the Bundestag, sought to distance itself from the alleged putsch attempt.

"We condemn and reject such efforts," the leadership of the party said in a statement.

Individual AfD members however offered other opinions. The raids were "one of the biggest abuses of power" in the history of Germany, MP Petr Bystron said on Twitter.

The Reichsbuerger generally believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich, or empire, under a monarchy and several groups have declared their own "states".

Related Topics

Police Parliament Twitter German Germany Berlin 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to div ..

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to divorce rumors

14 minutes ago
 Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

27 minutes ago
 PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

57 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.