German Pharmacies To Issue Digital Certificate To People Recovered From COVID-19

Fri 09th July 2021

German pharmacies to issue digital certificate to people recovered from COVID-19

BERLIN, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Pharmacies in Germany would start issuing digital certificate to people who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, the Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (ABDA) announced on Thursday.

Since June 14, German pharmacies, physicians, and vaccination sites have been allowed to issue a digital vaccination passport for fully vaccinated people in accordance with the EU Digital COVID Certificate launched on July 1.

"But for patients who have suffered from a SARS-CoV-2 infection and therefore received only one dose of vaccine, this has not been possible, yet, for technical reasons," said Thomas Dittrich, head of the German Pharmacists Association (DAV), in a statement.

In Germany, those who recovered from COVID-19 is only required to have a single dose of a vaccine six months after they have been diagnosed. Most of the recovered are already vaccinated, according to Dittrich.

The digital vaccination certificate could now help this group "enjoy the summer and holiday season in a more carefree way," he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

