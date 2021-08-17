UrduPoint.com

German Plane Evacuates Only 7 People From Afghanistan, Sparks Public Outcry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

German plane evacuates only 7 people from Afghanistan, sparks public outcry

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A large military plane sent by Germany to evacuate people in Afghanistan departed from Kabul's airport with only seven people on board, German media reported on Tuesday.

The A-400M transport aircraft, which can carry up to 200 people, landed in the military portion of the airport on Monday night but only those on the German Embassy's list were allowed to board the flight, according to the daily Bild.

As only seven people from the official list managed to arrive at the airport by that time, the plane took off almost empty within a couple of hours.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed that only seven people were on board at their first evacuation flight, but claimed that due to the chaos in the airport's civilian side, it was not possible to take in more people.

The incident sparked a storm of social media criticism, with many experts, journalists, and politicians criticizing German authorities for being too slow and inefficient to organize the evacuations, while thousands of Afghans desperately seek to flee the country after the Taliban took over the capital on Sunday.

Foreign policy expert Daniela Schwarzer, noted that an American C-17 military cargo plane had taken in more than 600 Afghans on Sunday, rescuing them from the insurgents.

She said on Twitter: "640 on a single US plane.

And Germany evacuates 7 with an A400M. Seven." Hasnain Kazim, a prominent journalist and writer, castigated German authorities and said bureaucratic red tape was putting the lives of many Afghans in danger."German bureaucracy kills," he tweeted.

Tobias Lindner, a senior lawmaker from the opposition Green party, said authorities should use full seating capacity in future evacuation flights to save as many Afghans as possible from the Taliban.

"The A-400M aircraft landed in Kabul at great risk. It's certainly not acceptable to leave by only taking in 7 people," he said on Twitter.

"In such flights not a single seat can be left empty - especially at a time when nobody knows for how long such evacuation flights can continue," he added.

After the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Germany sent three military planes to evacuate the remaining diplomatic personnel and local Afghan staff, but only one could land in Kabul on Monday night due to the chaos at the airport. The other planes were diverted to the neighboring countries.

In the past couple of weeks, Berlin evacuated nearly 2,000 local staff from Afghanistan, with nearly 10,000 more trying to flee the country, including Afghans who worked for German development agencies, non-governmental organizations, and media outlets, as well as human rights activists and lawyers.

