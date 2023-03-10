Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :German police were investigating on Friday a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses centre in Hamburg that killed several people, with the gunman believed to be among the dead.

Police have not given a death toll, but multiple local media outlets reported that the shooting on Thursday evening had left seven dead and eight seriously injured.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the "brutal act of violence" and said his thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

The Jehovah's Witnesses in Germany association said it was "deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members" after a religious service at the Kingdom Hall in Hamburg.

The first emergency calls were made around 2015 GMT after shots rang out at the building in the city's northern district of Gross Borstel, a police spokesman at the scene said.

Police tweeted that "several people were seriously injured, some even fatally" in the incident.

"At the moment there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime," police said, urging people not to speculate.

An alarm for "extreme danger" in the area was sounded using a catastrophe warning app, but Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection lifted it shortly after 3:00 am local time.

Hamburg police tweeted early Friday: "The police measures in the surrounding area are gradually being discontinued. Investigations into the background of the crime are continuing." The port city's mayor, Peter Tschentscher, expressed shock at the shooting on Twitter.

Hamburg police are due to hold a press conference at midday.

They have asked witnesses to come forward and upload any pictures or videos they may have to a special website.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said investigators were "working flat-out to determine the background" to the attack.