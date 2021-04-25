UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Police Probe Nurse Who Dropped Pfizer Vaccine Vial

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

German police probe nurse who dropped Pfizer vaccine vial

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A nurse in Germany was under investigation Sunday after she admitted to swapping the coronavirus vaccine for a saline solution in six cases because she wanted to cover up that she had dropped a vial of BionTech/Pfizer.

Authorities are now urgently asking 200 people who were inoculated at the German Red Cross vaccination centre in Friesland last Wednesday to come forward to be tested for antibodies to determine which six people missed out on the vaccine.

Police in Wilhelmshaven/Friesland in northern Germany said in a statement they had opened a probe into possible "bodily harm" by the nurse, while stressing that the saline solution did not pose a health risk to those affected.

It is standard practice for the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to be diluted with saline before it is administered, and it was the nurse's role to prepare the jabs when she accidentally dropped one of the little bottles, wasting its contents.

She confessed her action to a colleague, who raised the alarm on Saturday.

"The woman said the reason for her action was to avoid having to inform anyone about the dropped vial," the statement said.

The local district has set up a hotline for people who were vaccinated on the day of the incident to come forward so they can be tested.

"I am deeply shocked by the incident," said Friesland district administrator Sven Ambrosy, adding that authorities have now introduced a "four eyes" procedure at the vaccination centre to make sure no one is left alone with the vials.

Related Topics

German Germany Women Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.