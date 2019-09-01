German president asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

Wielun, Poland, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday asked Poland's forgiveness for history's bloodiest conflict during a ceremony in the Polish city of Wielun, where the first World War II bombs fell 80 years ago.

"I bow my head before the victims of the attack on Wielun. I bow my head before the Polish victims of Germany's tyranny. And I ask forgiveness," Steinmeier said in both German and Polish.