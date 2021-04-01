German president Steinmeier receives AstraZeneca jab

Berlin, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday received the first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, his office announced, just two days after authorities recomended use of the controversial jab only for people aged 60 and over.

"I trust the vaccines authorised in Germany," Steinmeier, 65, said in the statement. "Vaccinating is the decisive step on the path out of the pandemic. Use the opportunities available. Join in!"