German President Urges 'determined' Fight Against Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

German president urges 'determined' fight against climate change

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday urged a more "determined" battle against global warming in light of devastating floods in the west of the country triggered by unusually heavy rainfall.

"We will only be able to curb extreme weather situations if we engage in a determined fight against climate change," Steinmeier said in Berlin, as the German toll from severe flooding reached 103.

