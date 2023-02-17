German Producer Inflation Falls For 4th Consecutive Month In January
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's annual producer inflation eased for the fourth consecutive month in January thanks to a slowdown in rising energy prices, according to data from the Federal statistical bureau Destatis on Friday.
Producer prices rose 17.8% year-on-year in January, the slowest growth since September 2021.
In December 2022, the increase had been 21.6% and in November 28.2%.
Energy prices as a whole surged 32.9% compared to January 2022, as the cost of natural gas (distribution) and of electricity soared by 50.
7% and 27.3%, respectively.
The overall index excluding energy climbed 10.7% from a year ago.
Moreover, prices also rose significantly for non-durable consumer goods (up 17.9%), intermediate goods (10%), durable consumer goods (10.8%), and capital goods (7.6%).
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1% in January, following a 0.4% decline in December 2022, also stemming from the development of energy prices.
Compared to the previous month, energy prices fell 5%, mainly caused by a decrease in electricity prices.