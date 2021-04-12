Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :German prosecutors said Monday they have launched investigations into the role played by banking regulator Bafin in the dramatic collapse of payments provider Wirecard, after several complaints were filed against the supervisory watchdog.

"These criminal claims and information from media reports have prompted prosecutors in Frankfurt to carry out investigations to determine whether the allegations against unknown managers and employees are justified," a spokesman for the prosecutor's office told AFP.