German Railway Workers Announce 2-day Nationwide Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

German railway workers announce 2-day nationwide strike

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :German railway workers will stage a nationwide warning strike starting Sunday, transport union EVG announced on Thursday.

The strike will start at 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT) on Sunday and continue until midnight (2200GMT) on Tuesday, EVG board member Cosima Ingenschay told a news conference in Cologne.

The warning strike, the third in the space of a few months, is expected to cause delays and cancelations in regional and long-distance passenger trains across the country.

The EVG, which has around 230,000 members, is currently in wage negotiations with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn and some 50 other railway companies.

Amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis, the union is demanding a 12%, and no less than €650 ($712), monthly wage hike.

