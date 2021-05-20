German 'refugee' soldier in dock over far-right attack plot

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A German soldier who allegedly plotted to attack prominent politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee will go on trial from Thursday in a bizarre case fuelling concerns over right-wing extremism.

Franco Albrecht, 32, stands accused of plotting "a serious act of violence that endangers the state", as well as fraud and illegally possessing weapons and explosives.

Prosecutors say the Bundeswehr lieutenant had taken weapons and explosives from the German army in order to carry out an attack on targets including high-ranking politicians such as then justice minister Heiko Maas.

Despite speaking no Arabic, he had also successfully posed as a Syrian refugee in order to "redirect suspicion onto asylum seekers in Germany in the subsequent investigations" of the attack, they said.

Arrested in 2017 while trying to retrieve a Nazi-era pistol he had hidden in a toilet at Vienna's international airport, Albrecht denies he was plotting an attack.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Set to last until August, the trial's opening has already been delayed several times by questions over which court was competent to hear the case.