UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Retailer Metro Snubs Czech Billionaire's Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:00 PM

German retailer Metro snubs Czech billionaire's bid

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The management of German retail giant Metro on Sunday snubbed an "unsolicited" takeover offer from a group owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, saying it was too low.

The offer, announced Friday but yet to be officially launched by Kretinsky's Munich-based EP Global Commerce group, values Metro at 5.8 billion Euros ($6.6 billion).

But the price -- 16 euros per ordinary share and 13.80 euros per preference share -- "substantially undervalues the company and does not reflect its value creation plan," Metro said in a statement.

"Metro's management is continuing to take decisive actions to transform the wholesale and food specialist." The Duesseldorf-based group said it will only provide a more comprehensive opinion "once the full offer document is available".

Metro employs around 150,000 staff worldwide with a turnover of 37 billion euros.

Kretinsky has established himself as a financial magnate in Europe in recent years, making numerous acquisitions, particularly in the energy sector.

His energy holding company EPH employs nearly 25,000 people and manages more than 50 power plants and mines in the Czech Republic, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovakia.

Last year, the magazine Forbes estimated the 43-year-old's assets to be worth 2.3 billion euros.

He already owns several French media outlets -- including a stake in the Le Monde broadsheet -- as well as the Sparta Prague football club.

In April, EPH said it would buy two power plants in Norther Ireland.

According to German media reports, Kretinsky already holds around 30 percent of the capital of Metro, which also owns German electronics chain stores Media Markt and Saturn.

The takeover bid comes at a difficult time for the Metro group, which reported a net loss of 459 million euros in the second quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of difficulties at its supermarket chain Real, which Metro is looking to sell to real estate group Redos.

Kretinsky has tried to reassure Metro employees by stating he "does not intend to close Metro plants in Germany or cut a large number of jobs".

However, he pointed out that Metro is "in a difficult economic situation" and need to embark on a "transformation process".

Related Topics

Football Europe German Company Metro Germany Forbes Prague Buy Price Ireland Italy Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary April Sunday 2019 Commerce Media From Share Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

30 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

45 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

1 hour ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.