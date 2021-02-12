UrduPoint.com
German Retailers Lose Daily Revenues Of 700 Mln Euros

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

German retailers lose daily revenues of 700 mln euros

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Retailers in Germany lose revenues of around 700 million Euros (848 million U.S. Dollars) for every day that shops had to remain close, the German Retail Federation (HDE) said on Thursday.

More than one in two retailers in Germany affected by the COVID-19 lock-down saw their existence threatened without further government assistance, according to an HDE survey among 1,000 companies.

On Wednesday, chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the Federal states decided to extend the lock-down for another three weeks until at least March 7. HDE described the extension of the lock-down as "clear breach of promise.

" Around 200,000 retail companies were affected by the lock-down in Germany and the decision to extend the lock-down and to tighten the conditions for a re-opening of shops was "inappropriate and incomprehensible," HDE noted.

The German and federal state governments agreed that further openings for example in retail trade could be allowed by federal states if the 7-day incidence rate remained stable at a maximum of 35, instead of 50, new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Retailers were calling for gradual procedures, even at higher COVID-19 infection numbers. Instead, the re-opening of shops should involve stricter hygiene requirements or purchasing by prior appointment.

