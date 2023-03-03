BERLIN ,March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) -:German rock band Die Tote Hosen will give a benefit concert for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria under the motto "Three chords for your donation!" in front of 10,500 visitors on Friday evening.

"We are deeply touched by the suffering of the people there and are thinking especially of those of our fellow citizens who are anxious and grieving for their friends and relatives in the affected areas," write the Die Toten Hosen on their homepage.

The band had spontaneously decided to hold the benefit concert after the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

The Die Tote Hosen hopes the concert will raise a total of €1 million ($1.05 million). €600,000 ($635.000) has already been raised through ticket sales, with additional revenue expected to come from T-shirt sales and donations.

Tickets for the concert went on sale Wednesday evening. According to the band, the concert was sold out after only 60 seconds. 10,500 visitors are expected for the concert.