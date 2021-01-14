German share slightly down at start off trading

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 26 points, or 0.19 percent, opening at 13,899.06 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was pharmaceutical giant Bayer, increasing by 1.53 percent, followed by mail and logistics company Deutsche Post with 0.81 percent and plastic specialist Covestro with 0.62 percent.

Shares of RWE fell by 1.48 percent, making the German utility the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

Germany's wholesale sector saw selling prices in December last year increase by 0.

6 percent on the previous month. However, prices paid by customers were still down 1.2 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

Producer prices of German agricultural products in November 2020 were unchanged month on month and down 7.4 percent for the year, Destatis announced on Thursday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds was down 0.028 percentage points to minus 0.497 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2205 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Wednesday morning.