UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Share Slightly Down At Start Off Trading

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

German share slightly down at start off trading

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 26 points, or 0.19 percent, opening at 13,899.06 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was pharmaceutical giant Bayer, increasing by 1.53 percent, followed by mail and logistics company Deutsche Post with 0.81 percent and plastic specialist Covestro with 0.62 percent.

Shares of RWE fell by 1.48 percent, making the German utility the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

Germany's wholesale sector saw selling prices in December last year increase by 0.

6 percent on the previous month. However, prices paid by customers were still down 1.2 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

Producer prices of German agricultural products in November 2020 were unchanged month on month and down 7.4 percent for the year, Destatis announced on Thursday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds was down 0.028 percentage points to minus 0.497 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2205 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro November December Stocks 2020 Post

Recent Stories

E-commerce boost income of Chinese farmers

14 seconds ago

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: ..

16 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

18 seconds ago

Gold prices on Thursday in karachi

19 seconds ago

PFMA lauds KP Govt for increasing wheat quota

10 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Apply for EU Approval of Covid-19 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.