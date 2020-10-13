German shares almost unchanged at start of trading Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 5.51 points, or 0.04 percent, opening at 13,132.90 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was utility RWE, increasing by 0.76 percent, followed by consumer goods company Beiersdorf with 0.75 percent and utility E.ON with 0.51 percent.

Shares of Bayer fell by 1.33 percent. The German pharmaceutical giant was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The inflation rate in Germany went from flat in August to minus 0.2 percent in September, the German Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday. It was the second month this year in which the inflation rate fell below zero percent.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.010 percentage points to minus 0.553 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1814 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.