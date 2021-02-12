UrduPoint.com
German Shares Almost Unchanged At Start Of Trading On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Friday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing by 25.42 points, or 0.18 percent, opening at 13,958.39 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was sportswear manufacturer Adidas, increasing by 1.65 percent, followed by car-maker Volkswagen with 0.87 percent and dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care with 0.76 percent.

On Thursday, Volkswagen announced to further expand its cooperation with software giant microsoft in order to build a cloud-based software platform to transfer data between networked cars and to "deliver automated driving experiences even faster at global scale." Shares of Munich Re fell by 0.73 percent. The German re-insurer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse announced on Wednesday after trading that net revenues for fiscal 2020 increased by nine percent year-on-year to 3.2 billion Euros (3.8 billion U.S. dollars) in an "extraordinarily volatile market environment" due to the impact of COVID-19.

Selling prices in Germany's wholesale sector in January increased by 2.1 percent on the previous month, the strongest month-on-month growth since 1974, reaching last year's level, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.030 percentage points to minus 0.468 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2121 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.02 percent on Thursday morning.

