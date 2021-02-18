UrduPoint.com
German Shares Almost Unchanged At Start Of Trading On Thursday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index gaining 17.57 points, or 0.13 percent, opening at 13,926.84 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was car-maker Daimler, increasing by 2.14 percent, followed by chipmaker Infineon with 2.03 percent and technology giant Siemens with 0.60 percent.

German car manufacturer Daimler on Thursday announced financial results for 2020, with net profit increasing by 48 percent year-on-year to 4.

0 billion Euros (4.83 billion U.S. dollars). Revenues decreased by 11 percent year-on-year to 154.3 billion euros.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 3.23 percent. The aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.005 percentage points to minus 0.360 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2045 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

