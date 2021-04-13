German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index up by 29.62 points, or 0.19 percent, opening at 15,244.62 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was plastic specialist Covestro, increasing by 3.26 percent, followed by building materials company HeidelbergCement with 1.15 percent and automotive supplier Continental with 0.98 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom fell by 1.

15 percent. The German telecommunications giant was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

Selling prices in Germany's wholesale trade in March grew by 1.7 percent from the previous month and were even up 4.4 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.006 percentage points to minus 0.287 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1914 U.S. Dollars, declining by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.