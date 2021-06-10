German shares almost unchanged at start of trading

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 28.96 points, or 0.19 percent, opening at 15,610.1 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was chip-maker Infineon, increasing by 1.12 percent, followed by plastic specialist Covestro with 1.06 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 0.95 percent.

Shares of Volkswagen fell by 1.

52 percent, making the German car-maker the biggest loser at the start of trading.

Turnover in Germany's man construction industry in March declined by 0.4 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday. At the same time, the number of employees in this sector grew by 1.6 percent.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0025 percentage points to minus 0.2455 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2181 U.S. Dollars.