UrduPoint.com

German Shares Almost Unchanged At Start Of Trading On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Monday

BERLIN, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 37.62 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,580.6 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 40 largest listed companies was software company SAP, increasing by 2.54 percent, followed by automotive distributor Porsche Holding with 1.38 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 0.69 percent.

Shares of Continental fell by 1.73 percent.

The German automotive supplier was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

New orders in Germany's main construction industry in August grew by 7.3 percent on the previous month and were even up 18.9 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0025 percentage points to minus 0.0895 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1644 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro August Industry Porsche

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

11 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

41 minutes ago
 Decision on Aussie COVID-19 booster shots "imminen ..

Decision on Aussie COVID-19 booster shots "imminent": official

9 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into ..

IMF asks Pakistan to deposit Rs 2,900 billion into federal consolidated fund: Re ..

44 minutes ago
 German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-Eur ..

German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 109 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 109 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.