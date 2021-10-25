German shares almost unchanged at start of trading on Monday

BERLIN, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 37.62 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,580.6 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 40 largest listed companies was software company SAP, increasing by 2.54 percent, followed by automotive distributor Porsche Holding with 1.38 percent and aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines with 0.69 percent.

Shares of Continental fell by 1.73 percent.

The German automotive supplier was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

New orders in Germany's main construction industry in August grew by 7.3 percent on the previous month and were even up 18.9 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds increased 0.0025 percentage points to minus 0.0895 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1644 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.