German Shares Almost Unchanged At The Start Of Trading On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

German shares almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index losing 6.3 points, or 0.05 percent, opening at 13,012.69 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was plastics specialist Covestro, increasing by 1.79 percent, followed by consumer goods company Henkel with 0.76 percent and postal company Deutsche Post with 0.51 percent.

On Wednesday, Covestro "successfully completed" a capital increase by selling more than 10 million shares for 447 million Euros (524.

8 million U.S. dollars) to finance the acquisition of Dutch chemical company Royal DSM's Resins & Functional Materials business.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 1.20 percent. The German aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds went down 0.020 percentage points to minus 0.575 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1748 Dollars, increasing by 0.02 percent on Wednesday morning.

