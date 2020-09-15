UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Edge Up At Open

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

German shares edge up at open

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :German stocks were up slightly at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing 27.15 points, or 0.21 percent, opening at 13,220.81 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was building materials company HeidelbergCement, increasing by 1.17 percent, followed by chemical giant Bayer with 0.94 percent and car manufacturer Volkswagen with 0.75 percent.

Shares of Munich Re fell by 0.57 percent. The German rein-surer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The number of people employed in German manufacturing in July decreased by 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the German Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research is scheduled to publish its economic expectations for Germany. In August, its monthly indicator for economic sentiment increased significantly by 12.2 points to 71.5 points.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.003 percentage points to minus 0.479 percent, and the euro was trading at 1.1867 U.S. Dollars, decreasing slightly by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Car Germany Munich Euro July August Stocks Volkswagen

Recent Stories

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates resumes A380 flights to Moscow following ..

20 minutes ago

UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accou ..

20 minutes ago

Tour de France cyclists all test negative for Covi ..

20 minutes ago

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen unde ..

20 minutes ago

Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.