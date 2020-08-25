UrduPoint.com
German Shares Gain 0.54 Pct At Start Of Trading On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

German shares gain 0.54 pct at start of trading on Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index rising by 70.23 points, or 0.54 percent, opening at 13,136.77 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, increasing by 1.96 percent, followed by chipmaker Infineon with 1.60 percent and plastics specialist Covestro with 1.53 percent.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen fell by 0.38 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday.

The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday that gross domestic product (GDP) in Germany in the second quarter fell sharply by 9.7 percent compared with the first quarter, marking the "sharpest decline since quarterly GDP calculations for Germany started in 1970.

" Germany's financial deficit in the first half of the year amounted to 51.6 billion Euros (61 billion U.S. dollars), Destatis announced on Tuesday. Measured in terms of GDP at current prices, this resulted in a deficit ratio of 3.2 percent.

"The corona-virus pandemic significantly affected the budgets of central government, state government, local government and social security fund," Destatis noted.

On Tuesday the Munich-based ifo Institute announced that the German business climate index rose from 90.4 points in July to 92.6 points in August. "The German economy is on the road to recovery," ifo Institute noted.

The yield on German 10 year bonds went up 0.019 percentage points to minus 0.474 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1791 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

