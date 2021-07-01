German shares gain 0.60 pct at start of trading on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :German shares were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 93.26 points, or 0.60 percent, opening at 15,624.3 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was pharmaceutical giant Bayer, increasing by 2.27 percent, followed by Siemens Energy with 2.24 percent and plastic specialist Covestro with 1.54 percent.

Shares of Vonovia fell by 0.26 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

Turnover of Germany's retail sector in May grew by 4.5 percent on the previous month but was still down 0.6 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday. The recovery of the national retail sector was due to fewer COVID-19 infections and the easing of restrictions.

The yield on German ten-year bonds decreased 0.0075 percentage points to minus 0.1955 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1859 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.