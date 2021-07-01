UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Shares Gain 0.60 Pct At Start Of Trading On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

German shares gain 0.60 pct at start of trading on Thursday

BERLIN, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :German shares were off to a good start on Thursday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 93.26 points, or 0.60 percent, opening at 15,624.3 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was pharmaceutical giant Bayer, increasing by 2.27 percent, followed by Siemens Energy with 2.24 percent and plastic specialist Covestro with 1.54 percent.

Shares of Vonovia fell by 0.26 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Thursday.

Turnover of Germany's retail sector in May grew by 4.5 percent on the previous month but was still down 0.6 percent year-on-year, the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Thursday. The recovery of the national retail sector was due to fewer COVID-19 infections and the easing of restrictions.

The yield on German ten-year bonds decreased 0.0075 percentage points to minus 0.1955 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1859 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Thursday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Euro May Siemens Housing

Recent Stories

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

17 minutes ago

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

1 hour ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

2 hours ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.