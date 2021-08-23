German shares gain 0.78 pct at start of trading on Monday

BERLIN, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :German stocks were off to a good start on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 122.66 points, or 0.78 percent, opening at 15,930.7 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was sportswear manufacturer Adidas, increasing by 1.67 percent, followed by carmaker Daimler with 1.

06 percent and online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 0.78 percent.

Shares of Vonovia fell by 1.72 percent. The German housing company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

The yield on German 10-year bonds grew 0.0210 percentage points to minus 0.4750 percent and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1695 U.S. Dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.